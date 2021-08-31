Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Dennis Thomas St Sells 3,500 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,487,000 after acquiring an additional 150,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after acquiring an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,816 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

