Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Dennis Thomas St Sells 3,500 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ACLS stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
