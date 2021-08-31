Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXSM. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.67.

AXSM stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $918.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

