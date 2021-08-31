Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

