Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Releases Earnings Results

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%.
AZRE stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $940.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZRE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.