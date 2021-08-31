Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Releases Earnings Results

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%.

AZRE stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $940.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZRE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Azure Power Global stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

