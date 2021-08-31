Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZRE. Barclays decreased their price target on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Azure Power Global stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

