Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Trading 3.6% Higher

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. 516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.