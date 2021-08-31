Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of BALY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,143. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $7,483,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

