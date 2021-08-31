Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

