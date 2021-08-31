Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86,735 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $74,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,807,236. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

