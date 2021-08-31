Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 130.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.04. The stock had a trading volume of 65,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,153. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

