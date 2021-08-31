Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $44,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,633,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,131,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,128,249,000 after purchasing an additional 214,794 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $734.52. 710,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,916,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $727.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $679.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

