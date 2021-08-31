Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 82,724 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,724 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 630,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,330. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

