Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the July 29th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Hapoalim Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

BKHPF remained flat at $$7.37 during trading on Tuesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

