Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,703,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,325 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of Bank of America worth $235,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

