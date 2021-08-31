Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8,267.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,216,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,623,000 after purchasing an additional 267,738 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $10,786,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 117.4% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,738,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $351.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

