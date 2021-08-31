Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Short Interest Up 37.5% in August

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 113,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,519 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $239.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 28.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

