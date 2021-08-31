Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $66.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of the James Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

In other Bank of the James Financial Group news, Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. purchased 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 12,826 shares of company stock valued at $181,599 in the last three months. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

