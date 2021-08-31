BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.83. BankUnited posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of BKU opened at $41.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

