Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Gap Up to $10.76

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $11.04. Barings BDC shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 210 shares.

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

