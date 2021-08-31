Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Down 23.6% in August

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 65.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 47.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 22.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 61,613 shares during the period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

