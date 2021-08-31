Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Down 23.6% in August

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
