Bbva USA Invests $4.41 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,186 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 810,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,579,256. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

