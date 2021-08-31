Bbva USA Purchases New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

MS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.26. 292,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,341,375. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $105.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

