Bechtle Stock Set to Split on Thursday, September 2nd (OTCMKTS:BECTY)

Shares of Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 2nd. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 2nd.

BECTY opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. Bechtle has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

