Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stock Position Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.56 million, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHE shares. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

