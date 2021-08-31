Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the July 29th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Betterware de Mexico has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 359.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.