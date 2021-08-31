BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $15.51 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 768,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,822 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $15,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $68,174,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial by 381.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after buying an additional 2,577,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $40,272,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

RF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. 189,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,466,375. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

