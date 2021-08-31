BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 8,832 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.60. 129,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,877. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $413.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

