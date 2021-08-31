BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 44.7% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

EXPD traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.08. 15,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

