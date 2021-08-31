BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $551.88. 27,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $560.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $528.47 and its 200-day moving average is $487.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

