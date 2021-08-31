Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.15

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 4939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $172,247.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,063,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.