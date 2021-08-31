BigCommerce’s (BIGC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their hold rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.13.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -92.45.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,163.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,735,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 703,483 shares of company stock worth $47,160,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BigCommerce by 560.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $1,538,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in BigCommerce by 4.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $1,774,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

