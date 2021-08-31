Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $280.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BILL. Bank of America upped their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.62.

NYSE:BILL opened at $282.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.09 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $291.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at $11,217,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,539 shares of company stock worth $32,895,562 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

