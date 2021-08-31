Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Raised by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $344.42 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.01 and a 200-day moving average of $306.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

