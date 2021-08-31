Birdchain (BIRD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $163,889.00

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded 48.2% lower against the US dollar. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Birdchain has a total market cap of $344,838.63 and $163,889.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

