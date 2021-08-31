Bitcloud Hits Market Capitalization of $192,202.95 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $192,202.95 and $32.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,884.93 or 1.00238269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00049436 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.85 or 0.00942516 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.15 or 0.00368057 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.98 or 0.00470303 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008504 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065834 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004842 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,347,221 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.