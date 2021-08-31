Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

BDIMF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 million, a PE ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

