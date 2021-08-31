BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $1,126,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $1,089,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $1,033,700.00.

BlackLine stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.10. 227,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.23 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 63,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 111,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after buying an additional 222,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

