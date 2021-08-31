BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 525,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 27.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSE EGF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

