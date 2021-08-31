BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.76. 5,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 3,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

