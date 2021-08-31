BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

NYSE BLK opened at $948.08 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $893.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $830.10. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.