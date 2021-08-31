BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Down 40.6% in August

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the July 29th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE MQT remained flat at $$14.63 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,173. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at $511,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

