Blakecoin Trading Up 25.1% This Week (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $13,647.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,972.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.97 or 0.07293546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.85 or 0.01349396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00362938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00134657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.25 or 0.00607260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.30 or 0.00385961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00357716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

