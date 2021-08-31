Blue Rock Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.1% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,290,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after buying an additional 37,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Shares of BABA traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.99. 24,535,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,470,580. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

