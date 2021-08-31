Blue Rock Advisors LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Booking accounts for 3.3% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

BKNG stock traded up $24.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,301.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,385. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,190.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2,283.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

