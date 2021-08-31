Blue Rock Advisors LLC Takes Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000. VIZIO makes up approximately 8.5% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Rock Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of VIZIO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth $299,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZIO stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 648,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.35. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $441,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $46,115.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,481 in the last ninety days.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

