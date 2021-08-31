BMO Capital Markets Trims The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$94.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TD. Barclays upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a $91.00 rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$90.30.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$82.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$57.44 and a 1-year high of C$89.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,081,776. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68. Insiders have sold 193,824 shares of company stock worth $16,920,073 over the last quarter.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

