BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 1,535 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGLD. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

RGLD stock opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.46. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $138.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

