BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 58,172 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 107.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,323 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 394.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,210 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HP by 201.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in HP by 101.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after buying an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 769.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after buying an additional 1,872,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 148.90% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

