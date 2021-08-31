BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,366 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,044,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,434,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $319.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $321.90. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.03, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,949 shares of company stock worth $15,233,719. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

