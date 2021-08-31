BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.63 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,588 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $19,197,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

